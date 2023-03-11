Front Row Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16,647.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 429,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,931,000 after purchasing an additional 426,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. 5,856,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,480. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.