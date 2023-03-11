Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,039. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

