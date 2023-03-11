Front Row Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,412 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 296.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 306,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 77,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,018,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,501,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

