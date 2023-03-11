Fundamental Research Analysts Give Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) a C$0.49 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.49 price objective on Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Stock Performance

Shares of Chatham Rock Phosphate stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.62. Chatham Rock Phosphate has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

