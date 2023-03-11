Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

FNKO opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.59. Funko has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $49,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $947,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,567 shares of company stock worth $336,960 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Funko by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Funko by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

