Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 2,284 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $18,934.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857 shares in the company, valued at $346,994.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Funko Price Performance
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.
About Funko
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
