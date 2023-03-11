Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 2,284 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $18,934.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857 shares in the company, valued at $346,994.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Funko alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Funko

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Funko by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Funko by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Funko by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

