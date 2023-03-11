FY2023 EPS Estimates for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Lowered by Analyst

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Annexon in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.07). The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Annexon Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Annexon in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

