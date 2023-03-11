Gala Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Gala has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $212.42 million and approximately $138.46 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

