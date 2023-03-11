Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,147. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
