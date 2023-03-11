Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,147. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.