Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Galenica Price Performance

Galenica stock remained flat at C$75.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Galenica has a twelve month low of C$75.25 and a twelve month high of C$75.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.44.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

