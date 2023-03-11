Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
Galenica stock remained flat at C$75.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Galenica has a twelve month low of C$75.25 and a twelve month high of C$75.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.44.
About Galenica
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galenica (GALNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.