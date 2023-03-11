Gattaca (LON:GATC) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.00

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 37730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.10).

Gattaca Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £28.26 million, a PE ratio of -625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

About Gattaca

(Get Rating)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

