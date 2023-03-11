Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Generac by 3.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $113.16. 1,369,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,480. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.96.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

