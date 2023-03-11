Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lifted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 25.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 68.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $12,994,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 95.3% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.96.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $328.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.