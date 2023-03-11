GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

GLG Life Tech Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.