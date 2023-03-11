Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

EBIZ stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,204. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X E-commerce ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

