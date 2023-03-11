Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GWI opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.10 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

