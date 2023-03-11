Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Price Performance
LON:GWI opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.10 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.50.
About Globalworth Real Estate Investments
