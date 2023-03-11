God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 9,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

God Bless America ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On God Bless America ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in God Bless America ETF stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of God Bless America ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

