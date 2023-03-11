Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Creative Planning bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Featured Articles

