Golden Entertainment, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 167.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 50.0% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 119.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 58.1% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.