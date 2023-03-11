Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stock Holdings Lessened by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 130,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GSEW opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

