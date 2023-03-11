Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $2,609.09 on Major Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $2,609.09 or 0.12730237 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00435131 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,019.59 or 0.29412002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
