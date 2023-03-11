Great American Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Great American Bancorp Stock Performance
GTPS opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $33.99.
About Great American Bancorp
