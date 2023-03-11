Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan Purchases 1,679 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,799.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $102,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $9.27 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 63.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.