Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545,822 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises approximately 3.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 416,574 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 271.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.54. 585,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,399. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

