Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 2,278 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,534. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

