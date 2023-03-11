Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.95. 2,924,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,287. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

