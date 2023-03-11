Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. 2,371,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

