Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,484,000. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $259,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

VNQ traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,351,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

