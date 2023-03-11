Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 2,408 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.69. 1,610,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,520. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

