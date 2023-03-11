Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 395,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,350. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Featured Stories

