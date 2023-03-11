Grin Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $1.28 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,582.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00337768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00685768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00083830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00554165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

