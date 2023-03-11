Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Up 3%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 690,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 969,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $1,471,209.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,712.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,360 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

