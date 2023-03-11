Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Up 3%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 690,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 969,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
