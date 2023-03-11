GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.16) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($18.94) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.80) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($16.84) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($14.97) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.65).

GSK opened at GBX 1,398.60 ($16.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,295.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.42). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,648.15%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.04) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,782.83). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,782.83). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.88), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($510,972.97). Insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

