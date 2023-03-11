Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.09.

NYSE GWRE opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

