GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,323,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 327,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

