GYEN Hits One Day Volume of $2.08 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $40.17 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

