Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.19

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $8.48. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 2,112 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Gyrodyne makes up 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned 7.99% of Gyrodyne worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

