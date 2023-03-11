Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

About Hallador Energy

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $8.08 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.