HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.71.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
