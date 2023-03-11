Head to Head Analysis: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) & Genpact (NYSE:G)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -190.38% -133.24% Genpact 8.08% 25.63% 9.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Genpact’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -4.49 Genpact $4.37 billion 1.88 $353.40 million $1.88 23.80

Analyst Recommendations

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genpact, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cyber Apps World and Genpact, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 2 2 0 2.50

Genpact has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genpact beats Cyber Apps World on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is engaged in the business of consulting services in the retail specialty coffee industry. The firm also focuses on the development of mobile applications allowing users to save money on products and services with mobile coupons using desktops, mobile devices, and smartphones. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS). The BCMI segment provides application processing, collections and customer services, equipment and auto loan servicing, mortgage origination and servicing, risk management and compliance services, reporting and monitoring services, wealth management operations support, end-to-end information technology services, application development and maintenance, managed services, financial crimes support, and consulting. The CGRLH segment offers supply chain management, pricing and trade promotion management, order management, digital commerce, customer experience, and risk management. The HMS segment involves industry-specific solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), user experience, order and supply chain management, data engineering, digital content management, and risk management. The company was founded in 1997 by Pramod Bhasin and is headquartered in

