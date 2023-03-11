Head-To-Head Comparison: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) vs. GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Piper Sandler Companies and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 3 0 2.75 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 7.74% 16.84% 9.99% GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.43 billion 1.62 $110.67 million $6.50 19.81 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.86 $65.56 million $2.51 7.40

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Piper Sandler Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats GAMCO Investors on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.