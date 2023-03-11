Head to Head Comparison: VMware (NYSE:VMW) versus Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VMware and Jamf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $13.35 billion 3.75 $1.31 billion $3.08 38.19 Jamf $478.78 million 4.95 -$141.30 million ($1.17) -16.40

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 9.84% 949.34% 6.08% Jamf -29.51% -9.27% -4.34%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares VMware and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

VMware has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of VMware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Jamf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VMware and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 7 0 0 2.00 Jamf 0 1 5 0 2.83

VMware presently has a consensus price target of $135.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Jamf has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.70%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than VMware.

Summary

VMware beats Jamf on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

