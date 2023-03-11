HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, a growth of 253.2% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 99,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,337. The company has a market cap of $765.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

