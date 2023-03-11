Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.63 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $39.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00070660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.57931 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06075988 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $49,397,348.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.