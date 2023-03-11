Hedera Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.83 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $46.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00023075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.57931 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06075988 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $49,397,348.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

