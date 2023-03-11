HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 240.3% in February

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 240.3% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. 28,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($46.81) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

