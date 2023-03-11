Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

Helios Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $66.50 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

