HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HFG stock opened at €18.38 ($19.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.83 and its 200-day moving average is €23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a 52 week high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.00.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

