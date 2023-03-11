Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hesai Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI opened at $19.00 on Friday. Hesai Group has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

