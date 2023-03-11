HEX Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.24 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $37.21 billion and $32.24 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00431910 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,907.41 or 0.29194273 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.